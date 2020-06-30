Tonight is the night!

The announcement of the 2020 Best of 225 Awards goes live from The Manship Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in and celebrate with friends, co-workers and family to watch as we announce this year’s Best of 225 winners. RSVP here, and bookmark these links to the livestreams:

Facebook: Watch here

YouTube: Watch here

Don’t forget to post pictures of how you’re celebrating and tag us with #225batonrouge.

Thank you to our sponsors: Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.