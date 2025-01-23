Here’s which Baton Rouge restaurants have reopened following the winter storm

Missing your fave restaurant yet? We feel you.
We’re going on more than 48 hours snowed in, following a rare winter storm that has shut down much of the city’s infrastructure. But local restaurants are slowly trickling back to life, serving warm meals to those who need it.
On our Instagram story, we put out a call for restaurants that planned to be open Thursday. Here’s a list of them, as of this morning’s publication deadline. Hours and menus may change, so we’ve linked the restaurants’ social media accounts for more info. Also: Shoutout to Jordan Basham, who has been compiling updates on her WhereToGeaux225 page, too.
1808
1808 Perkins Road
Anthony’s Italian Deli
5575 Government St.
The Bayou Affect
670 O’Neal Lane
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine
7731 Jefferson Highway
Big Cheezy
144 W. Chimes St.
BLDG 5
2805 Kalurah St.
The Bullfish Bistro
14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Road
Cannatella Grocery
3869 Government St.
La Carreta – Bluebonnet
9828 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Capital City Grill
100 Lafayette St.
Captain Hook
10785 Florida Blvd.
CC’s Coffee House
Most locations
Chai Thai-Lao
8733 Jefferson Highway
City Roots Coffee Bar
1509 Government St.
400 Convention St.
City Pork
18143 Perkins Road E., Suite D
7327 Jefferson Highway
Chicky Sandos
7930 Jefferson Highway
Chow Yum
2363 Hollydale Ave.
Cocha
445 N. Sixth St.
Coffee Joy
3617 Perkins Road, Suite 1B
The Colonel’s Club
2857 Perkins Road
CounterspaceBR
5621 Government St.
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government St.
Dearman’s Diner
7633 Jefferson Highway
DiGiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road
Elsie’s Plate & Pie
3145 Government St.
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
Garden District Coffee
2008 Perkins Road
Geisha Sushi with a Flair
17097 Airline Highway, Suite 104, Prairieville
240 Range 12 Blvd., Denham Springs
The Gregory at Watermark
150 Third St.
Hikari Ramen
7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 106
Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House
1857 Government St.
The Little Village – Airline
14241 Airline Highway, Suite 101
Magpie Café
3205 Perkins Road
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S. Acadian Thruway
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
Rocca Pizzeria
3897 Government St.
Rouj Creole
7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100
The Pastime Restaurant & Lounge
252 South Blvd.
The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion
7655 Old Hammond Highway
Pelican to Mars
2678 Government St.
Pho 97
15540 George O’Neal Road
Raising Cane’s
Most locations
Schlittz & Giggles
301 Third Street
2355 Ferndale Ave.
Smallcakes Baton Rouge
18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite D
Somewhere Bar
214 Third St., Suite 1B
Spoke & Hub
5412 Government St.
Stroubes
5435 Government St.
7333 Highland Road
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar
7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tap 65
515 Mouton St., Suite 103
Torchy’s Tacos – LSU
3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A
Umami Japanese Bistro
3930 Burbank Drive
Uncle Earl’s Bar
3753 Perkins Road
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More
3155 Perkins Road