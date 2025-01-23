×
Here’s which Baton Rouge restaurants have reopened following the winter storm

Missing your fave restaurant yet? We feel you.

We’re going on more than 48 hours snowed in, following a rare winter storm that has shut down much of the city’s infrastructure. But local restaurants are slowly trickling back to life, serving warm meals to those who need it.

On our Instagram story, we put out a call for restaurants that planned to be open Thursday. Here’s a list of them, as of this morning’s publication deadline. Hours and menus may change, so we’ve linked the restaurants’ social media accounts for more info. Also: Shoutout to Jordan Basham, who has been compiling updates on her WhereToGeaux225 page, too.

 

1808

1808 Perkins Road

Anthony’s Italian Deli

5575 Government St.

The Bayou Affect

670 O’Neal Lane

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

7731 Jefferson Highway

Big Cheezy

144 W. Chimes St.

BLDG 5

2805 Kalurah St.

The Bullfish Bistro

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105

Burgersmith

3613 Perkins Road

Cannatella Grocery

3869 Government St.

La Carreta – Bluebonnet

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Capital City Grill

100 Lafayette St.

Captain Hook

10785 Florida Blvd.

CC’s Coffee House

Most locations

Chai Thai-Lao

8733 Jefferson Highway

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government St.
400 Convention St.

City Pork

18143 Perkins Road E., Suite D
7327 Jefferson Highway

Chicky Sandos

7930 Jefferson Highway

Chow Yum

2363 Hollydale Ave.

Cocha

445 N. Sixth St.

Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road, Suite 1B

The Colonel’s Club

2857 Perkins Road

CounterspaceBR

5621 Government St.

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government St.

Dearman’s Diner

7633 Jefferson Highway

DiGiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

3145 Government St.

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.

Garden District Coffee

2008 Perkins Road

Geisha Sushi with a Flair

17097 Airline Highway, Suite 104, Prairieville
240 Range 12 Blvd., Denham Springs

The Gregory at Watermark

150 Third St.

Hikari Ramen

7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 106

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

1857 Government St.

The Little Village – Airline

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 101

Magpie Café

3205 Perkins Road

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Road

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Rouj Creole

7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100

The Pastime Restaurant & Lounge

252 South Blvd.

The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion

7655 Old Hammond Highway

Pelican to Mars

2678 Government St.

Pho 97

15540 George O’Neal Road

Raising Cane’s

Most locations

Schlittz & Giggles

301 Third Street
2355 Ferndale Ave.

Smallcakes Baton Rouge

18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite D

Somewhere Bar

214 Third St., Suite 1B

Spoke & Hub

5412 Government St.

Stroubes

107 Third St.

Superior Grill – Mid City and Highland

5435 Government St.
7333 Highland Road

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tap 65

515 Mouton St., Suite 103

Torchy’s Tacos – LSU

3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A

Umami Japanese Bistro

3930 Burbank Drive

Uncle Earl’s Bar

3753 Perkins Road

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More

3155 Perkins Road

Zorba’s Greek Bistro

5713 Essen Lane, Suite B