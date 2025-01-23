Here’s which Baton Rouge restaurants have reopened following the winter storm

Missing your fave restaurant yet? We feel you.

We’re going on more than 48 hours snowed in, following a rare winter storm that has shut down much of the city’s infrastructure. But local restaurants are slowly trickling back to life, serving warm meals to those who need it.

On our Instagram story, we put out a call for restaurants that planned to be open Thursday. Here’s a list of them, as of this morning’s publication deadline. Hours and menus may change, so we’ve linked the restaurants’ social media accounts for more info. Also: Shoutout to Jordan Basham, who has been compiling updates on her WhereToGeaux225 page, too.

1808 Perkins Road

5575 Government St.

670 O’Neal Lane Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine 7731 Jefferson Highway Big Cheezy 144 W. Chimes St. BLDG 5 2805 Kalurah St.

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105

3613 Perkins Road

3869 Government St.

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd.

100 Lafayette St.

10785 Florida Blvd.

Most locations

8733 Jefferson Highway

1509 Government St.

400 Convention St.

18143 Perkins Road E., Suite D

7327 Jefferson Highway

7930 Jefferson Highway

2363 Hollydale Ave.

445 N. Sixth St.

3617 Perkins Road, Suite 1B

2857 Perkins Road

5621 Government St.

4158 Government St.

7633 Jefferson Highway

2903 Perkins Road

3145 Government St.

2978 Government St.

2008 Perkins Road

17097 Airline Highway, Suite 104, Prairieville

240 Range 12 Blvd., Denham Springs

150 Third St.

7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 106

1857 Government St.

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 101

3205 Perkins Road

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

2904 Perkins Road

3897 Government St.

7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100

252 South Blvd.

7655 Old Hammond Highway

2678 Government St.

15540 George O’Neal Road

Most locations

301 Third Street

2355 Ferndale Ave.

18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite D

214 Third St., Suite 1B

5412 Government St.

107 Third St. Superior Grill – Mid City and Highland

5435 Government St.

7333 Highland Road

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

515 Mouton St., Suite 103

3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A

3930 Burbank Drive

3753 Perkins Road

3155 Perkins Road

5713 Essen Lane, Suite B