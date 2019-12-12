Word has it that Joe Burrow is more of a lock for the Heisman Trophy than O.J. Simpson was back in 1968.

LSU football’s record-breaking season brought the 225 team back to our preseason interviews with the players this summer. For one story, we asked nine players about their favorite restaurants in Baton Rouge.

Burrow’s go-to order? A shrimp po-boy with a cup of gumbo from none other than The Chimes.

Here’s how to eat like champions. Read on for the rest of the players’ picks, originally published in 225‘s August 2019 issue.