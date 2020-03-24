You’re stuck at home and running out of ideas for things to do with the kids? Bring them into the kitchen for some fun, hands-on, indoor entertaining.

There is nothing more decadent and satisfying than a bowl of freshly made pasta or homemade ravioli. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with an easy, step-by-step plan for doing it yourself, recruiting the kids or family members who’ve been bored and stuck inside.

Best of all, if you get your kids or loved ones involved—the ones you are sheltering at home with, obviously—the whole process takes less than an hour.

Read on for the full recipes, which originally appeared in an August 2017 edition of 225.