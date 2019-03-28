With spring sunshine comes strawberry season, and there’s no shortage of strawberry flavors, treats and sips in the Capital City. Whether you’re anxious to mix up your own strawberry concoction or satisfy your strawberry sweet tooth at a local bakery, there’s a spot around town for you. So here’s our guide of what to do and what to try:

Where to pick them:

Mrs. Heather’s Strawberry Farm at 31458 Highway 43 in Albany

Blahut Strawberry Farm at 24980 Fayard Road in Holden

Landry-Poche Farm at 29955 Richardson Drive in Holden

Where to buy them:

Red Stick Farmers Market at 501 N. Fifth St. on Saturday mornings

Fresh Pickin’s Market at 10375 Coursey Blvd.

Southside Produce Market at 8240 Perkins Road

Try them in these desserts:

Strawberry Shortcake at Eliza Restaurant and Bar at 7970 Jefferson Highway

Strawberry Lemon Basil Cupcake at Les Amis Bake Shoppe at 11826 Coursey Blvd.

Fresh Strawberry Cake at The Ambrosia Bakery & Deli at 8546 Siegen Lane

Try them in these cocktails:

Strawberry Frozé at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque at 10423 Jefferson Highway

Strawberry Fields at Rocca Pizzeria at 3897 Government St.

Handmade Strawberry Margarita or Mojito at Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos at 7673 Perkins Road

Or, try them in these Louisiana brews:

Strawberry Blonde Ale from Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Strawberry Lager from Abita Brewing Company

Strawberry Canebrake from Parish Brewing Company

Strawberry Milkshake IPA from Urban South Brewery

Let us know in the comments about some of your favorite strawberry treats, drinks and more around Baton Rouge!