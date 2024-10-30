A guide to nightlife in Baton Rouge: 15+ spots in downtown and beyond

It’s that time of year. Between fall football and holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s, there are endless excuses to go out in Baton Rouge over the next few months.

From rooftop destinations to bars working on their specialty cocktail game, here’s a roundup of places to help you plan out your very own fall bar crawl. Have a wicked Hallo-week!

Take in the city views

3357 Highland Road

Watch the bustling crowds on game day near LSU’s campus, or cheer on the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers as they play on the big screen in away games. Sit back and relax in a comfy booth as you sip drinks from the full-service bar and nosh on American and Cajun dishes. If there’s not a football game streaming, play some Jenga Giant.

668 Main St.

Enjoy the fall weather at this two-story spot overlooking downtown Baton Rouge, decked out with rattan chairs, a floral mural, Spanish Town flamingo-influenced decor and lush plants. Nurse a travel-inspired drink like “Let Me Speak to the Manager,” or dive into apps like chicken wings and seafood egg rolls. When the weather turns chilly, warm up next to a patio heater.

214 N. Third St., Suite 2A

Enjoy a spritz on the balcony of this newly opened Third Street bar. Sit back on lush burgundy red couches indoors. Expect handmade syrups inside the specialty bevs at the craft cocktail bar.

100 Lafayette St.

Visit the ever-popular downtown restaurant destination, long known for its rooftop views. Take photos outside in front of the Mississippi River while you wait for your sushi rolls. Cap off a night out on the town with city lights and sake.

1700 Government St.

This Mid City lounge debuted last fall, with a rooftop bar, hookah, regular events and an assortment of trendy art and murals.

Prowl more of the downtown bar scene

350 N. Third St.

Self-characterized as an “eclectic dive bar,” 13 Social regularly hosts events that draw bustling crowds, from niche listening parties to martini nights. Listen to live music and chill in the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

1717 N. River Road, Suite 101

Make your way to The Queen Baton Rouge for steaks, seafood and shareables like Philly cheesesteak nachos. Try the Vandersmash (a frozen Old Fashioned made with Four Roses bourbon) or a Smoked Old Fashioned. Watch sporting events on two massive projector screens.

151 N. Third St.

Every drink at Dark 30 tells a story, with house craft cocktails named after angel numbers and a curated selection of liquor, wine and zero-proof spirits. Creations from the bar’s mixologists rotate quarterly—meaning there’s almost always something new to try.

143 N. Third St.

A high-style venue featured in Elle Decor, Mother’s is a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Indulge in craft cocktails and dive into small plates, such as the bar’s rotating charcuterie board options. Catch a drag show, belt out some karaoke and watch movie nights.

214 N. Third St.

Dig into a grilled cheese at this casual hangout adorned with lighted signs, colorful graffiti-inspired art, moody furniture and industrial details. Bar stools, tables and booths provide comfortable seating for customers to watch games on its 75-inch TVs. Mosy toward the back of the bar for a pool table and lounge area stocked with consoles like a Nintendo Switch and a PlayStation. The bar bites are just as cozy and nostalgic—think: smash burgers and Cool Ranch Doritos with pepper jack spinach dip.

201 Lafayette St.

Traverse through time at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center‘s speakeasy that pays homage to Peacock Alley, a historic tunnel that once connected The Heidelberg Hotel (now the Hilton) and The King Hotel (now Hotel Indigo). Peacock-hued tiles and decor nod to the venue’s storied history. The Tunnel hosts a variety of events (including several Harry Potter nights this Hallo-week)—watch for announcements on its social media.

214 N. Third St., Suite 1A

Downtown Baton Rouge’s newest nightclub is immersed in the color purple. Patrons can expect quick service, mixed drinks and high-energy music at Violet, which is the sister bar to Second Story (mentioned above). VIP experiences are modeled after the nightlife scenes of major metropolitan cities, with bottle service and sparklers.

Chill with drinks on the patio

2805 Kalurah St.

The Perkins Road Overpass District restaurant and bar is known for its backyard aesthetic, with string lights and vibrant greenery. Chow on specialty charcuterie boards, sip refreshing cocktails, and enjoy live music with your friends and fam.

3808 Government St.

Soak up the fall sunshine and breathe in the fresh air at this open-air concept with more than 50 local and craft beers on tap. Grab a frozen cocktail, and indulge in savory dishes like grilled cheese, cheese fries and a pretzel twist.

7246 Perkins Road

Take advantage of the photo ops at this trendy indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar fit with a plant wall, neon signage, string lights and twinkling globes. Sit back for a meal at a table, or lounge on the cozy blue couches.

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

An upscale outdoor experience inside the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, the patio at this restaurant and wine bar is adorned with blue lighting and fireside seating.

4550 Concord Ave.

Indulge in Thai food and booze from the patio’s cabana seating while listening to the sounds of its grand waterfall or frequent live music acts.

More outdoor dining + drinks from the archives

Did we miss your favorite nightlife spot? Tell us at [email protected].