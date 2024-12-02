A guide to hot new restaurants in 225’s December 2024 issue, on stands now

There’s been much to get excited about in greater Baton Rouge’s current culinary season, from competition-style barbecue to stylish fare served in vibey interiors.

A few patterns emerged in the Capital Region this year, which 225 details in its December 2024 cover story. There’s been a surge of casual concepts with smaller, more economical footprints. Food trucks are still having a moment, with some translating their popularity into brick-and-mortar locations. Pop-ups are popping off, seducing diners with sourdough cinnamon rolls and Japanese stuffed rice balls. Longstanding restaurants are increasingly investing in glow-ups, remixing their menus and interiors.

Oh, and we still aren’t quite over the Keith Lee effect. The TikTokker fueled fresh interest in the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, but his visit also offered residents a reminder of what we already know: There’s plenty worth lining up for here. Let’s go.

Also in this month’s issue, we sit down with LSU Women’s Basketball legend Seimone Augustus to talk about her new season as an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers. Plus, find holiday cookie recipes and much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].