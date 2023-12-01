Our guide to happy hour is here: 225’s December 2023 issue is on stands now

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. Actually, make that 3 o’clock. Or even … 11 a.m.? Happy hours start early in Baton Rouge, and they are plentiful.

Like eager kids waiting for the bell to ring at the end of a school day, workers around town plot their off-the-clock socializing. At last, rotating frozen margarita machines signal sweet, slushy relief as colleagues conspire on the patio at Superior Grill. Dates transpire in moody, dimly lit bars like Hayride Scandal. Glasses perspire as friends chatter at Olive or Twist. It’s all happening. Because happy hour is about more than saving a dollar on draft beers. It’s a ritual. And with so much chaos in the world, it’s one we need.

To compile this month’s cover story, we called, texted, DMed and digitally stalked as many Baton Rouge bars and restaurants around town as we could for intel on their current happy hour specials.

A few housekeeping things to keep in mind while reading: First, there’s more where this comes from. This is not an all-inclusive or comprehensive list of every single special in town, though we tried to capture as many as possible. If you know of one we missed, we’ll keep updating the digital version of this feature at least through December, so shoot us an email at [email protected]. Second: Menus are ever-changing, so be sure to call to confirm happy hour specials before you go to the bar.

You can now find our December 2023 guide to happy hour on newsstands around the Capital Region, or flip through the issue digitally below.

Also in this month’s edition, find stories on the impact of The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou; why tea cakes are an important Southern soul food; how a local shop does holiday decor; and much more. Cheers!