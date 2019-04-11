Rhythm and blues fans will take over downtown this weekend, April 13-14, for the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. It’s sure to be a jam-packed weekend between the multiple downtown stages, kids activity zone, arts market and headliner Mavis Staples (read our preview from the April issue of 225 here).

But here at 225 Dine, our priority is always festival food. We’ve put together a list of vendors to look for at the fest this weekend. Here’s our guide to the Blues Fest eats:

Grab some grub here

Get some mouthwatering barbecue like smoked pork shoulder sandwiches, smoked chicken sandwiches and Texas beef sausage from Barbosa’s Barbeque, or follow up a wood-fired pizza with a cannoli from Dat’z Italian.

Try boudin balls stuffed with Gouda or smoked boudin fried in an egg roll wrapper from Baton Rouge food truck Rouge-A-Roux’s. Nothing beats a good burger, and the cheese-stuffed, jalapeño-topped Ragin’ Cajun Stuffed Burger from C’est Bon Manger sounds like the perfect afternoon festival food.

Try these tasty crawfish bites here

This city is all about crawfish, so why would the festivals be any different? Satisfy your crawfish craving with crawfish beignets or crawfish mac and cheese from Any O’Cajun. Also offering crawfish beignets is Touch of Cajun, along with other seafood bites like crab cakes, stuffed crab beignets, shrimp po-boys and more.

In addition to its Cajun sausages and Philly cheesesteaks, Lafayette-based vendor Chet’s Grill & Cheesesteaks will offer crawfish étouffée. Another item crawfish lovers shouldn’t miss out on: crawfish enchiladas from The Overpass Merchant.

Get your taco fix here

Tacos are the perfect on-the-go festival food, and there are a couple places serving up some delicious tacos this weekend. Head over to The Rum House vendor tent for a brisket taco with chimichurri, cilantro and fried shallots and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Or try its Carolina Barbecue Tacos with pulled pork, jalapeño coleslaw, roasted corn relish and barbecue sauce.

You can also grab a fish or chicken taco with homemade tomatillo sauce from Chell’s and Chubby Hendrix Roadhouse. Vegans, the Roadhouse tent has a menu item for you, too: a vegan taco with black beans, grilled corn, onions, peppers and pico de gallo. Not in the taco mood? Try the Loaded Drunken Fries topped with pulled pork, cheese and ranch sauce.

Cool off with a sweet treat here

As April temperatures heat up, you might be looking for a cooler snack, and a gourmet popsicle from Pops & Rockets just might do the trick. With flavors like strawberry piña colada, mango cherry, root beer float and sweet cream, there’s a popsicle on the menu that’s sure to hit the spot.

Or treat yourself to a cone from City Gelato or a fruity sensation from Cool Fruit Sensations. And, of course, a spring festival in Louisiana wouldn’t be complete without a snowball, so keep an eye out for the Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs truck.