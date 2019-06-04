The beauty of poke, if you ask Southfin Southern Poké co-owner Eusebio Gongora II, is that it has no limits. With infinite combos of bases, proteins, mix-ins and garnishes, there’s no reason to eat the same bowl twice.

But lately, poke appears limitless in another regard—there seems to be no end in sight to new and old restaurants alike getting in on the trend.

We take a look at all the places you can try poke in Baton Rouge—and there are many—in this story from the June 2019 issue of 225.