We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, which means you should take a break from cooking at home and let a local restaurant do the cooking for you. Besides, Phase One of reopening has given many of us a chance to finally revisit some of our favorite Baton Rouge restaurants.

If you aren’t yet comfortable with the idea of dining in, you can still order takeout and delivery from Baton Rouge restaurants.

Click here for our full list of Capital Region restaurants and cafes that are offering takeout, delivery and providing patio seating. As always, let us know if your favorite restaurant should be added to the list!

And as restaurants begin providing dine-in services, we want to keep Baton Rouge up-to-date. Now that restaurants can offer dine-in services with 25% capacity, we are compiling a new list of which area restaurants are opening their doors again.

If you’re a restaurant owner, send us an email at [email protected] to let us know the details of your dine-in services, and we’ll add that to our list.

And if you’re a reader, let us know in the comments which Capital City restaurants you’ve been able to dine at since Phase One began.