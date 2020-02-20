This is the last weekend of Mardi Gras season in the Capital City, and local parades like the Krewe of Southdowns and the Krewe of Spanish Town are getting everyone in the spirit.

Paradegoers are sure to work up an appetite while having a blast watching the floats, marching bands and walking krewes take to the streets, so here are some great restaurants to try that are in close proximity of each parade.

Krewe of Southdowns

The Krewe of Southdowns parade rolls at 7 p.m. Friday, and its Roaring ‘20s theme will jazz up anyone’s night.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church will host a parade viewing party complete with food, music and an excellent view of the parade starting at 6 p.m. in its Pastoral Services Center area parking lot. Parking will be available in its other lots as long as the road is still open for traffic.

If you’re looking for a bite to eat near the parade, there are many restaurants along Perkins Road for you to stop by. Red Zeppelin Pizza, Juban’s, Zippy’s Burritos, Burgersmith and La Divina are all off Perkins Road and not far from the parade route.

For those wanting to get a jumpstart on seafood before Lent, Phil’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant, Acme Oyster House and Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant all provide places to sit, eat and revel in the post-parade joy. A take-and-go seafood option is available before the parade from Crawfish on the Geaux.

If you’re looking for an afterparty hangout, there are The Bulldog and Uncle Earl’s on Perkins Road.

Those willing to venture a little bit farther from the parade route for a heftier meal after the festivities can find Saltgrass Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Mestizo and TJ Ribs are all just a short drive from the parade route.

Krewe of Spanish Town and Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

The oldest neighborhood in Baton Rouge is hosting its flamingo-centered celebration Saturday. The parade rolls at noon, but the festival at North Boulevard Town Square doesn’t wrap up until 7 p.m. Thousands of people flock to Spanish Town sporting pink gear for this day-long party.

Parade organizers have designated the north side of Convention Street between Fifth and Seventh streets as the alcohol-free family-friendly zone.

The Capitol Park Museum will be hosting its seventh annual Spanish Town Parade Party 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Children 8 and younger get in for $10, and adult tickets cost $20. These tickets include front street parade viewing, plenty of fun activities and food and drinks from All-Star Catering.

As for food around the parade route, GOYaYa’s Crepes, PJ’s Coffee and Chow Main serve as great options for those wanting to fuel up before the parade. If you’re willing to wait until after, Cecelia Creole Bistro, Cocha, Capital City Grill and The Gregory provide different options to satisfy your grumbling stomach.

If seafood is what you’re seeking, Stroubes Seafood and Steaks and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar have you covered while all being within walking distance so you don’t have to lose your coveted parking spot.

And for those who plan to party after the parade rolls through, The Basin Music Hall, Happy’s Irish Pub, Bengal Tap Room and Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s are all throwing afterparties in addition to the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival at North Boulevard.

See our preview of the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades, including parade routes, here.

Where are you eating along the parade routes? Tell us in the comments!