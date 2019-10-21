Cute kids may corner the market at trick-or-treating. But, when it comes to tricks and treating, our canine companions are leaders of the pack. Whether you’re rewarding an awesome high-five, sit-stay for an Insta shoot in a silly costume or simply giving in to those imploring puppy-dog eyes, you can depend on local businesses that make their own canine creations.

Read on for our list of places around Baton Rouge, including Gourmet Girls, Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery, and others that offer treats for your pet on Howl-o-ween or any other day.

This story originally appeared in 225‘s October 2019 issue.