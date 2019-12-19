Give a gift to yourself this Christmas. The gift of not having to cook, host or clean up Christmas dinner this year. Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants that are open on Christmas, so you can actually look forward to Christmas Day, and best of all, enjoy a meal you didn’t have to make. With Chinese, Indian, Vietnamese, steak and sushi places open, you’re going to have plenty of options the whole family will enjoy.

Bay Leaf will be serving its normal menu 11 a.m.-2:15 p.m., then 5-9:30 p.m. Enjoy some Indian, whether it’s tandoori shrimp, lobster masala, mango lassi or wada. Santa’s not the only one who’s going to decide whether you’re naan-ty or nice.

The Constitution Avenue hotel will be serving a Christmas Buffet 11 a.m.-4 p.m., including honey-glazed baked ham with rum raisin sauce, carved roast turkey, leg of lamb, candied sweet potatoes, pecan pie and cheesecake, among other dishes. The only struggle you’ll have here is choosing what dishes you want to eat—we’d say always go for the desserts. Adult tickets are $28, not including tax or gratuity.

At the Gregory inside the Watermark Hotel downtown, dig into the regular brunch menu, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Get ready for all the chicken and waffles you can eat in a low-stress high-fun family meal. Plus, you can get into the holiday spirit with the Gregory’s cocktail and wine menus.

The longtime Chinese favorite Hunan will be serving its popular regular menu with normal hours. The atmosphere is really lo mein-tenance, so relax and get in that family time.

The Airline Highway location will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m., serving a full dinner menu and chef’s specials. It’s time for all the pasta, bread and stuffed artichokes you can eat.

The restaurant off Essen Lane will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., serving the regular menu. Pepper tuna, baked green mussels and udon will be waiting for you, so grab all of your favorite dishes and enjoy egg rolls instead of eggnog.

The Jefferson Highway restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., serving the full dinner menu with chef’s specials. You can look forward to items like steak, lobster, wild mushroom ravioli and more.

The restaurant in the Baton Rouge Marriott will be open with its regular hours, and will be serving its brunch menu on Christmas. Items like shrimp and grits, omelets and crawfish hushpuppies can all be yours this year. Getting drinks and seafood is a fun and light way to kick the holidays off right, and plus, it’s perfect for a Southern celebration. Merry grits-mas to all.

Sullivan’s will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., serving the full dinner menu with a prime rib special. Try the cheesesteak egg rolls, devilish oysters Rockefeller or herb brick chicken to really make this Christmas stand out. They’ll bisque you a Merry Christmas.

Tallulah will be open 6 a.m.-2 p.m., then 5-11 p.m. The regular menu will be served, with items like pecan wood smoked chicken, fried green tomatoes and even arancini balls with red bell pepper jam. Tallulah is also known for its extensive wine and cocktail selection, which definitely won’t hurt when you’re trying to have family members get along. Instead of a white Christmas, it’s going to be wine Christmas.

The Florida Boulevard restaurant will be open, operating with the regular hours and regular menu. Grab your pho, spring rolls and moon cake this year for a fun twist on the holidays. You could even get your food to go and spend the day watching Hallmark Christmas movies, which honestly might be the best way to celebrate any holiday—with Rudolph and all the mein-deer.