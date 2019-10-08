In today’s gig economy, more and more of us are working from home. And when chores at home become too distracting, we head to the nearest coffee shop and hunker down at a corner table.

Coffee shops like Magpie Cafe, Brew Ha-Ha, French Truck Coffee and others around Baton Rouge have become go-to spots for everyone from college students to freelance graphic designers to mommy bloggers to get plenty of work done in peace.

But there’s a subtle etiquette to taking up space in a coffee shop for hours on end while being courteous to your neighbors and generous to the shop itself for providing you with a friendly working space.

Eater put together seven rules for working from a coffee shop, and we think these are words to live by. Read on for the full story.