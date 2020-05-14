The weather in south Louisiana has been absolutely gorgeous—until now. The weather forecast for this weekend calls for cloudy and rainy weather, unfortunately.

That means a restaurant patio might not be in your future, but you can still order takeout and delivery from Baton Rouge restaurants for a perfect at-home meal this weekend.

Check out some options we’ve been eyeing below for this weekend, and click here for the full list. As always, let us know if your favorite restaurant should be added to the list!

Magpie Cafe introduces a three-day brunch menu

You read that correctly. The Perkins Road favorite is offering items like its spicy honey chicken biscuit and avocado toast from Friday to Sunday. We’re here for it!

Today we introduce the New Normal at Magpie. 3-Day Weekends. Now serving our expanded Brunch menu Friday, Saturday and… Posted by Magpie Cafe: Perkins Overpass on Friday, May 8, 2020

Blue Corn reopens for takeout and patio seating

These times call for authentic Mexican dishes. Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos has that in spades, from ceviche to mole and plenty of tacos on the side.

Get your fix of Monjunis’ famous red sauce

What better way to enjoy the weekend at home than with comforting Italian fare? You can order up Monjunis’ chicken parmigiana, Neapolitan stuffed pasta or a big jar of its famous and sweet red sauce.