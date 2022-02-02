Get ready for Valentine’s Day: Dinners and themed events around Baton Rouge

On Feb. 11-13, for $50 per couple, Jolie Pearl will be offering a raw or grilled oyster sampler, along with chicken and sausage gumbo, and a slice of cheesecake for dessert. Upon their arrival, women will be given a glass of Champagne and led with their partner to a table covered in red rose petals.

Couple’s Sushi Class at Soji

Soji will be hosting a couple’s sushi class Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with a ticket price of $200 per couple. Along with hor d’oeuvres and all-you-can-drink sake, couples will learn how to make four various types of sushi rolls, including snow crab, Tokyo, rock & roll and a specialty roll.

On Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., the casual upscale restaurant in the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel will host a $55 three-course dinner. The first course will include a choice of mirliton fries or corn and crab bruschetta. Stuffed flounder, blackened chicken breast and an 8 oz filet will be offered in the second course, along with a final course of chocolate bundt cake.

On Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 14, the restaurant will have a special prix fixe menu for $35 per guest. Start with oyster and caviar or blue crab hush puppies as an appetizer. The entreés offered will be grilled redfish and bacon-wrapped tournedos with a flourless chocolate cake for dessert.

The classy downtown restaurant inside the Watermark will be offering seared sea bass and veal osso buco as its Valentine’s Day specials from Feb. 11-14. You can also order its classic Southern cuisine for dinner, with dishes like shrimp carbonara, fish du jour and chicken piccata.

Galentine’s Night at Local Supply

Sweet Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Succulent Company have teamed up to provide a Galentine’s Day event at Sweet Baton Rouge’s new sister shop Local Supply on Feb. 10, from 5-7 p.m., for $25 per ticket. Along with drinks and snacks, guests will be provided a Valentine’s Day-themed dried flower bouquet and a glass bud vase to design their own floral arrangement.

The restaurant’s Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu will be available Feb. 10-14 for $79 per person. Guests will have the options of filet mignon, ribeye or prime New York strip as an entreé, along with a choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cream-style spinach as a side dish, and New York-style cheesecake or Key lime pie for dessert.

Emo Night Valentine’s Prom at Chelsea’s Live

On Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Chelsea’s Live will be hosting an emo-themed Valentine’s Prom, with live performances from Prom Avenue, Dan Lion and TOUGHASSGARRET. You must be 18+ to purchase tickets, which are $10 each.

The steakhouse’s Valentine’s Day three-course menu will be available Feb. 11-14. Guests will start with a choice of salad and an entreé selection of petite filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or lobster tail scampi, starting at $85, or prime surf and turf for two for $230. Dessert options will be chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie.

