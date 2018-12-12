We’re always busiest this time of year. Sure, we want to bake cookies for that holiday party or to leave under the tree for Santa Claus. But between the last-minute shopping and entertaining friends and family, finding time can prove challenging. Don’t worry, though—there are plenty of local shops selling homemade Christmas cookies this season. Here are a few.

The Mid City bakery has a variety of sugar cookies, including ugly Christmas sweater cookies perfect to bring to an Ugly Christmas Sweater party. Tredici is also well known for its macarons, and it has several Christmas-themed versions with holiday-appropriate decorations on top and delicious wintery flavors like eggnog, hot chocolate and hot buttered rum. Call the bakery at 448-5216.

If the traditional sugar cookie with icing isn’t your cup of tea, you may want to try Brew Ha-Ha!’s festive dipped Oreos. With three varieties, including one covered in white chocolate and topped with red sprinkles and drizzled green icing, we have a feeling you just might want to try all of them. Call 923-1923.

Michelle Matherne makes custom cookies, and her Christmas selection is equal parts original and adorable. Her Christmas camper set comes with three cookies—two cacti and one camper complete with lights and a tree on top.

She also sells a set with elf hats, elf skirts, candy canes and Christmas light bulbs. Other sophisticated designs use turquoise, white and gold icing. Email [email protected] for more details.

At White Star Market, Counterspace will be offering red and green sprinkle cookies. You can buy them in dozens for your party, and you can mix and match them with chocolate chip cookies for a change of pace. And although it’s not a cookie, the baked goods vendor is also selling an eggnog cake with bourbon custard filling that’s giving us all the heart eyes.

This cookie shop has all the Christmas cookie baskets your heart desires. The most popular is the aptly named “Merry Christmas” design which includes a message cookie reading “Merry Christmas” alongside a snowman, Santa, a tree, a candy cane and two reindeer. Better yet, one of the reindeer has Christmas lights in its antlers.

Pro tip: Tiger fans (OK, so basically everyone in Baton Rouge) can order purple and gold cookies in the shape of ornaments, complete with purple and gold Christmas lights and all. Call 216-7006.

This cookie company sells a small Christmas set of three cookies and a large assortment of 13 cookies. One of its most impressive designs is a giant snow globe cookie that is also sold individually. Round sprinkles fill the bottom to form the snow under the tree made of icing.

Cookie Deaux Company also sells cookies shaped like gingerbread men, hot cocoa, sleighs, stockings and more. Call 328-1977 or email [email protected].