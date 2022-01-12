Get your 225 Restaurant Celebration vouchers before they sell out

Eight great restaurants. One great offer!

We’re kicking off the new year with another round of 225 Restaurant Celebration! Throughout January, join 225 Best Eats for a deal that will benefit your pocketbook and support local partner restaurants.

Eight great restaurants will share one great offer: For only $22.50 (Get it? 2-2-5), you’ll get a $40 voucher to use at any of the participating restaurants. Eat well, and save over 40%. Please view each offer for specific details and restrictions. As of the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 12, at least one of the offers had already sold out, so be sure to snatch the others before it’s too late!