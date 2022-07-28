×
Fresh fruit kabobs, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Keeping your children entertained during the summer can be a struggle. So how about making some fresh fruit kabobs with your children? They are delicious, easy to prepare and mess-free—it’s an activity everyone can enjoy.

Ingredients

  • 1 seedless mini watermelon
  • Green or red grapes
  • 1 cantaloupe
  • 1 honeydew melon
  • Blueberries
  • Blackberries

Directions

  1. Cut the mini watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melon into halves. The watermelon will be your bowl. Use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit from each melon or cut it into chunks.
  2. Rinse the grapes, blueberries and blackberries. (You can also use strawberries and bananas.)
  3. Mix all the fruit into the watermelon bowl.
  4. Take a skewer and add one piece of fruit at time.

