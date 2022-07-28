Fresh fruit kabobs, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Keeping your children entertained during the summer can be a struggle. So how about making some fresh fruit kabobs with your children? They are delicious, easy to prepare and mess-free—it’s an activity everyone can enjoy.
Ingredients
1 seedless mini watermelon
Green or red grapes
1 cantaloupe
1 honeydew melon
Blueberries
Blackberries
Directions
Cut the mini watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melon into halves. The watermelon will be your bowl. Use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit from each melon or cut it into chunks.
Rinse the grapes, blueberries and blackberries. (You can also use strawberries and bananas.)