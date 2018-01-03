At 225, we know Baton Rouge—really know it. It’s our job to stay in the know about local restaurants, arts, entertainment, sports, business and politics. And if there’s one thing that has taught us, it’s that this city is overflowing with incredible people trying to make a difference. There are more inspiring stories in this town than we have space to write about. We’ve compiled 18 of them into this year’s People to Watch issue, and several of them are people 225 Dine readers might be familiar with.

Trey Williams

You know him as the mastermind behind one of last year’s hottest new food concepts in Baton Rouge: Southfin Southern Poké. Now, he’s striking out on his own with big plans to expand in 2018, including a new location slated to open in the coming months.

Emilie Hebert

In her senior year at LSU, she’s collaborated with major national brands for her popular vegan blog and counts more than 60,000 followers on Instagram for her mouthwatering food photography.

Ozzie Fernandez

The mind behind Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza is finishing up work on Rocca Pizzeria, one of the most hotly anticipated restaurants in Mid City. And if that weren’t enough, he continues to expand the reach of Izzo’s and Lit around the city.

