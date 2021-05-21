A food tour of Main Street Market, Baton Rouge’s original food hall

White Star Market’s fleeting foray in Mid City was all too brief, but Baton Rouge still has another urban food mall where you can grab a great meal. The Main Street Market became the city’s first food hall when it opened in 2002 at Fifth and Main streets downtown.

Today, the permanent marketplace includes five counter service eateries that offer a variety of lunchtime fare, including acai bowls, salads, wraps, Chinese combos, soul food and other fare. On Saturdays, as the Red Stick Farmers Market takes place outside, menus turn to breakfast and brunch.

Nearly two decades ago, the Main Street Market was part of a first wave of projects triggered by Plan Baton Rouge, the community’s full-throated effort to begin revitalizing then-sleepy downtown.