Food news roundup: fall-flavored coffees, a new Bojangles location and more

Fall flavors are here

As summer comes to an end and fall rolls in, coffee shops around the Capital Region are putting out fresh menus featuring cozy sips to try out.

City Roots Coffee Bar announced its fall specials, including a kettle corn latte, a banana bread cold Brew and an apple chai latte. Local chain CC’s Coffee House has also put out its fan favorite fall flavors like French toast and pumpkin pie.

Check out City Root’s new flavors on its Instagram. Find CC’s full seasonal menu on its website.

New chicken chain comes to town

A new Bojangles location opened on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Albany, Louisiana. This location is the chain’s first in the Capital Region.

The fried chicken fast-casual eatery’s menu features chicken sandwiches, tenders, biscuits and other various sides.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.- 11 p.m. and from 5 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. Find more information at the Bojangles website.

LSU Dairy Store reopens

LSU’s resident ice cream shop has reopened with new hours for the fall semester.

The Dairy Store, run by the LSU AgCenter, features homemade ice cream in various flavors and in several sizes. The store also sells meat cuts that come directly from the LSU farms right off campus.

The Dairy Store will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find more information on their website.

More bites

The Raising Cane’s on Siegen Lane has reopened with a new, revamped look.

Smalls Sliders introduced a limited-time hand-spun Dr. Pepper Swirl Shake. The shake will be available nationwide until Oct. 31.

The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion has closed. The eatery, known for Tex-Mex and Asian-inspired dishes, shuttered just over a year after opening. Read more about the closure here

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.