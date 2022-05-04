×
Here are five places to order a Cuban sandwich in Baton Rouge

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Caribbean Joe’s

This Sherwood Forest area sandwich shop’s pressed Cubano includes marinated, slow-roasted pork with Caribbean flavors, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. It’s served with smashed fried plantains. Owner Jake Boriel says it’s the restaurant’s top seller and has been on the menu since it opened in 2016. Find it on Facebook

Courtesy Carribean Joe’s

City Pork

No surprise, porcine hub City Pork features a Cubano at both its Jefferson Highway and Highland and Perkins locations. Pulled pork, City Pork cured ham, house pickles and spicy citrusy mojo sauce meet between pressed Cuban bread. It’s served with house-made chips. citypork.com

JED’s Local

Chef Russell Davis’ po-boy rendition of a Cuban includes slow-roasted pork, sliced ham, pickles, Creole mustard spread and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. Order with fries seasoned with Davis’ signature Cajun dusting. jedslocal.com

Inga’s Subs and Salads

Shaking things up with the addition of capicola for ham (gasp!), Inga’s Cuban includes pulled pork, provolone, ballpark mustard and pickles. It’s pressed between white or wheat French bread and served with a bag of Zapp’s. Find it on Facebook

K Street Grill

The Perkins Road underpass restaurant gets fancy with a full-flavored lunchtime Cubano made with chipotle braised pork, smoked ham, Dijon mustard and pickles on a Cuban roll. It’s joined by fresh cut fries. kalurahstreetgrill.com

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


