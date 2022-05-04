Here are five places to order a Cuban sandwich in Baton Rouge

Caribbean Joe’s

This Sherwood Forest area sandwich shop’s pressed Cubano includes marinated, slow-roasted pork with Caribbean flavors, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. It’s served with smashed fried plantains. Owner Jake Boriel says it’s the restaurant’s top seller and has been on the menu since it opened in 2016. Find it on Facebook

City Pork

No surprise, porcine hub City Pork features a Cubano at both its Jefferson Highway and Highland and Perkins locations. Pulled pork, City Pork cured ham, house pickles and spicy citrusy mojo sauce meet between pressed Cuban bread. It’s served with house-made chips. citypork.com

JED’s Local

Chef Russell Davis’ po-boy rendition of a Cuban includes slow-roasted pork, sliced ham, pickles, Creole mustard spread and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. Order with fries seasoned with Davis’ signature Cajun dusting. jedslocal.com