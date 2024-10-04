The owner of La Carreta Mid City is opening a new Mexican restaurant

A new ingredient-centric Mexican restaurant is slated to open in Baton Rouge in November.

William Mealer, the owner of La Carreta Mid City, is developing Veracruz, a new Mexican restaurant in the former Voodoo BBQ space on Drusilla Lane. The concept is inspired by the Mexican port city Veracruz and will be “completely different” from La Carreta, Mealer says.

It will have a rotating menu with seasonal dishes, a focus on seafood and serve a variety of ceviches along with plantains, tostones, yucca and empanadas.

“Mexican food and the culture itself has so much depth and it’s so rich,” Mealer says. “There is so much food, different ingredients and different things that people have not really explored. There isn’t a Mexican restaurant that has a menu that can change with the seasons. We’ll still have enchiladas and tacos, but we want to have at least 40% of the menu that can be changed according to seasons.”

Renovations for Veracruz began in February. The full-service restaurant will feature dine-in seating, a bar, an exposed kitchen, outdoor seating and a charcoal brasa oven imported from Spain.

