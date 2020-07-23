The moment has arrived: The Capital Region now has its very own Torchy’s Tacos. If you’ve ever gone to the famous Austin-born taco shop, you are probably already happy-dancing your way to Nicholson Drive.

Torchy’s Tacos is the go-to spot for all-day breakfast tacos, specialty tacos with fresh ingredients and addictive queso. The taco restaurant held its grand opening Wednesday, July 22.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in April, but was delayed after the statewide COVID-19 shutdown. But no worries—it was worth the wait. Right across the street from Tiger Stadium, locals can get breakfast tacos, specialty tacos, burritos, salad and sides like queso, guacamole, street corn, refried beans and Mexican-style rice. The bar serves everything from sangria to frozen margaritas.

There’s a reason the Torchy’s mantra is “damn good tacos.” The chef-inspired menu is far from average and features responsibly sourced ingredients. The Trailer Park taco is the perfect combo of Southern cuisine meets Tex Mex. It comes with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. The Brushfire taco takes it to the islands with Jamaican jerk chicken, grilled jalapeños, mango, sour cream, cilantro and the shop’s signature Diablo hot sauce on a flour tortilla.

The new location will also serve the Bayou Pirate, a taco only made in Louisiana. It comes with locally sourced ingredients like fried crawfish tails, andouille sausage, cabbage slaw, chow-chow pickled relish, chipotle sauce, Diablo sauce and chopped cilantro on a flour tortilla.

The bright, spacious restaurant has indoor, outdoor and bar seating. Customers can dine in or place carry-out orders over the phone or in person. As the taco spot continues to expand, customers will be able to order online and on DoorDash.

As the third location to open in Louisiana, the future looks bright for Torchy’s Tacos. The taco joint has been successful at other college campuses, says managing partner Tony Mefford, so the team looks forward to serving the Fighting Tigers.

Looking at the large, lively restaurant now, it may be hard to believe, but Torchy’s Tacos started from humble beginnings. Owner Myke Rypka began his business in 2006. He traveled around Austin with a red Vespa scooter, a trailer, handcrafted tacos and a dream.

Fourteen years later, Torchy’s Tacos has more than 60 locations—and is just getting started with Baton Rouge.

Torchy’s Tacos is at 3658 Nicholson Drive, Unit 1A. Its hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.