First Look: Spanish Town’s iconic corner grocery reopens this week as Spanish Town Market and Cofe

One of the most iconic corner grocery stores in Baton Rouge returned under new management Tuesday, April 1. Currently in a soft opening phase, the newly christened Spanish Town Market and Cofe is run by Horatio Isadore, whose now-closed concept, Southern Cofe, operated in the Main Street Market and on Scotland Avenue. Isadore also previously ran coffee shops on the Southern University campus and in Alexandria, Louisiana.

“I’ve always loved this space,” Isadore says. “The building is over (110) years old, and it needs to be preserved and hopefully done right. I just hope everyone embraces it and leans into it.”

First established in 1914 at the corner of Spanish Town Road and Seventh Street, the store has been a staple of the eclectic neighborhood for decades. It has changed hands several times over the years. Most recently, the market and eatery was run by Kristen Guarisco, whose concept Belli closed at the end of October.

“It’s in the heart of the neighborhood, and we always want it to be open,” says Spanish Town Road resident Jamie Gober, who had dropped by Spanish Town Market and Cofe earlier this week with her dog to check on its progress. “I plan on stopping in and having coffee or lunch and just hanging out. We love supporting it. It’s a big part of the neighborhood.”

Isadore says he’ll have several offerings situated across the large space, set off by high beadboard ceilings. Its beadboard walls are now painted hunter green, but die-hards will recognize vestiges of its past, including a resident upright piano and aging photographs depicting the neighborhood’s distinct identity, including ones of its signature Mardi Gras parade.

Isadore will sell specialty coffee drinks, bagels and pastries, grab-and-go fresh fruit, salads, wraps, juices and smoothies. A separate pizza counter will eventually offer whole pies and slices. He says he’ll also have a soup of the day and rotating lunch specials, like a burger, po-boy or pasta dish. Seafood fettuccini kicked things off during Tuesday’s opening.

A small grocery section at the back of the store, which stocks household items, dry goods and selections from St. Bruno Bread Co., riffs on its long history as a convenience store called Capitol Grocery. Customers will also see an independently owned butcher counter within the reimagined space called Spanish Town Specialty Meats, which sells a small inventory of items like ground beef, sausage, bacon, chicken and pork chops.

Isadore closed Southern Cofe’s Main Street Market location when all tenants moved out in 2023 due to a major building renovation. The Main Street Market reopened last fall, although new restaurant tenants have not yet been announced. Isadore says it’s cost prohibitive for him to move back in.

He shuttered his north Baton Rouge location last March due to rent increases and dissatisfaction with the space, he says. Since then, he says he’s been living in his hometown of Alexandria, assisting his aging father with a family lawn business.

Isadore saw bringing back the Spanish Town institution as a good way to get back into the coffee and café business.

Generous seating is available inside and outside, and Isadore is hoping the pet-friendly establishment will be a spot where neighbors want to once again gather.

“It’s a special place,” he says.

Spanish Town Market and Cofe is located at 701 Spanish Town Road. It will be open Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information on Instagram.