First Look: SoLou opens in former Rum House space, nudging Louisiana flavors in new directions

A tidy expression of that is SoLou’s grilled cheese, where melted brie and fontina lie between brioche with candied bacon jam. It’s served with a side of tomato basil soup.

“There’s something about those flavors that just make you feel good,” Sclafani says.

Sclafani built his reputation in steakhouse and Italian fine dining as the former chef partner of Ruffino’s, but like his recent projects (buying into and retooling Portobello’s, P-Beau’s and Phil’s), SoLou represents the chance to do something new.

Executive Chef Jourdan Fulbright, formerly of Cocha and Rocca, leads the kitchen, taking diners through shareable appetizers like crawfish beignets, charbroiled oysters and ceviche, and on to entrees simple and fancy. Feel like a gourmet burger or po-boy? No problem. Must have a filet mignon? SoLou’s is served with mashed potatoes and charred Brussels sprouts. Seafood gets its due with dishes like shrimp and stone ground grits, softshell crab amandine and the succulent fish in a bag, in which fresh speckled trout is cooked in parchment with vegetables and balsamic vinegar.

For advice on salads to include, Sclafani conferred with his 21-year-old daughter, Kat. Her eponymous dish features grilled Gulf shrimp, mango, pecans, avocado, tomato and feta over baby spinach with sesame strips and mango vinaigrette. Seven other salads round out this section, including the Chicken Salad #2, rotisserie chicken tossed with mayhaw pepper jelly vinaigrette along with pork rind croutons for crunch. The sweet potato salad pairs the local tuber with arugula, fried bites of alligator and lardons with Creole honey mustard vinaigrette.

Sclafani says a longtime dream of his has been to serve tableside s’mores, and here, he finally gets his wish. The DIY dessert includes a homemade graham cracker cookie slathered in chocolate with a homemade marshmallow diners can skewer and toast over a mini-flame.

The restaurant is open daily and is at 7246 Perkins Road. For more information, visit eatsolou.com.

