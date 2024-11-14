First Look: Luna Cocina brings rooftop views, margarita jello shots and a twist on Mexican fare

The Perkins Road Overpass District restaurant scene just got even bigger, thanks to the arrival of Luna Cocina. The modern Mexican restaurant with rooftop views takes over the former Bumsteers location. Its grand opening is set for this Friday, Nov. 15.

Luna is the brainchild of Faris Salameh, who also owns Mulberry Market, and his business partners Timothy Wilkerson and Manal Salameh. The two-story eatery will offer drinks, small plates, Mexican food classics and more.

“We knew this area needed (another) sort of hip, chic, fun restaurant,” Salameh says. “We know Mexican food very well from growing up in the South, eating it our whole lives. We just knew what to do.”

Salameh says the restaurant took about four months to come to fruition. He and his team, consisting of his friends and family, developed the menu and designed the interior. Luna’s overall vibe was inspired by the architecture of the building’s pueblo-esque exterior and the restaurant scenes in destinations like New York City and New Orleans.

“My girlfriend and I lived in New York for six months, so we were really inspired with how they do restaurants over there,” Salameh says.

From the street, Luna stands tall, inviting patrons with a vintage-style neon sign. The restaurant’s logo is also painted on the building in a cool-toned blue to match the sign. A crimson-colored host stand sits outside so employees can guide guests into either the main dining space or to the upstairs bar and lounge.

“We kind of designed it to where it becomes two restaurants as far as the audio goes, the bar goes and the service goes,” Salameh explains.

On the first floor, guests will be greeted by black-and-white tile flooring, with the name “Luna” spelled out in tiles at the threshold. Tables are draped in white tablecloths and illuminated with cordless lamps. Orb-shaped fixtures and wall sconces light the rest of the space. Abstract art lines the walls, and framed TVs display artwork when not in use.

To the right is one of the restaurant’s two bars, complete with a variety of spirits and two frozen margarita machines. Dark aqua tiling and warm wicker barstools bring warmth and color.

Even the bathrooms boast design moments. The men’s room’s walls and ceiling are drenched in a rich shade of oxblood, which complements the green stone vanity and mosaic-style sink. In the women’s room, a vibrant patterned wallpaper frames the vanity.

But, it doesn’t stop there. Head up the staircase for the rooftop space, with more tables, a larger semicircle bar and a comfy and inviting lounge, where guests can sip drinks and indulge in bites while watching the action on Perkins Road below.

On the menu, expect Mexican favorites and a la carte options, including caviar mozzarella sticks; Papas Rellenos (stuffed mashed potato balls); a bone-in Prime rib eye served with chimichurri; the Pollo Loco (a full spatchcock hen); Mexican street corn; and a variety of salsas.

On the cocktail lineup, imbibers will find the Coconut Fat Wash Tequila Espresso Martini; the First Kiss (a gin-based drink); the Corn Pop (a cereal-infused cocktail) and Solid Margs, which Salameh describes as a couture jello shots. Those wanting to enjoy a nonalcoholic beverage can order The Nun, a zero-proof drink Salameh says tastes similar to a margarita.

Luna is ideal for either a sit-down meal or a stop on a bar hop around the area, Salameh says.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to start their night here, eat light and drink,” he says. “A few nights out of the week, they’ll have the opportunity to continue to drink here until 2 a.m., like the other bars in this area. We like to look at ourselves as the starting point and even potentially the ending point of the night.”

Salameh and Wilkerson say that they’re already looking forward to ringing in the holidays at Luna. They share that plans for New Year’s Eve and, of course, St. Patrick’s Day are in the works. Luna’s rooftop space will also be available for rent for business events and parties.

Luna Cocina is at 3109 Perkins Road. It debuts this Friday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Luna will be open Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday,11 a.m.-2 a.m. Follow the eatery on Instagram to stay up to date for details about the grand opening.