Find this local gelato brand on grocery store shelves, popping up at events—or available for delivery

It can be argued that ice cream and gelato season is never really over in Louisiana.

Did your neighborhood sno-ball stand throw its window back open in February? Are you sweating right now, even as certain retailers, ahem, announce their fall products? It’s OK—we all are.

Nobody knows year-round frozen treats quite like Mario Lozanov, owner and flavor mastermind at City Gelato. The mobile gelateria pops up around local festivals and hotspots like parks and the farmers market all year ’round, and pints of Lozanov’s handcrafted gelato always stay stocked on grocery shelves across Baton Rouge.