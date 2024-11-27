First Look: Crafted Nibbles, a new build-your-own cheese box bar, opens soon in Baton Rouge

Picture this: You’re meeting a friend at the LSU Lakes for an impromptu picnic. You don’t have the time, energy or supplies to arrange an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board. Suddenly you remember there’s a build-your-own cheese box bar right off College Drive and Perkins Road, where you can pick from an assortment of meats, cheeses and accompaniments. It’s a total game changer.

After Dec. 13, locals won’t have to go to a gathering empty-handed again—because that’s when Michelle Anderson and Valencia Anderson are opening their first Crafted Nibbles storefront in Baton Rouge.

The mother-and-daughter duo have plotted a charcuterie shop with customizable cheese boxes of all sizes. And the aesthetic is as cheesy and local as it gets. At the entrance, visitors are greeted with a dark-orange cheese-inspired mailbox painted by muralist Marc Fresh and a charcuterie-themed window decal by Vivid Ink Graphics. The building’s signage is also painted by none other than—you guessed it—Marc Fresh, with a mural that says “Keep Baton Rouge Cheesy” outlined by the shape of the state of Louisiana.

A cozy corner of the shop is decorated with a gallery wall of charcuterie boards displayed like blank canvases. A dark velvet orange couch in the nook is fit for two customers snacking over charcuterie boxes and mocktails. Overhead, an industrial chandelier from Cajun Electric adds a modern touch to the airy and artsy dining area. The bathroom presents its own world of cheesiness: Playful wallpaper features slices of cheese atop dainty legs dancing in high heels.

The star of the store, of course, is the hunter-green charcuterie bar with a light-up acrylic sign that reads “Life is gouda” in gold letters. This Chipotle-style prep table will soon be filled with rotating artisan cheeses, specialty meats, nuts, seasonal fruits and other charcuterie pairings. Condiments will include Louisiana-made Lena Farms pepper jelly, locally made honey and romesco (a tomato-based spread). The build-your-own cheese box bar will also feature dairy-free and gluten-free options.

“This is a curated experience designed to expand people’s palates,” Michelle says.

Customers can choose from three box sizes: mini, small and sharing. The mini comes with two cheeses and one meat. The small comes with three cheeses and two meats. The sharing size includes five cheeses and two charcuterie selections. Each box contains antipasti, nuts and fresh or dried fruits. Retail goods are sold on the shelves near the front of the store, where customers can buy items like crackers, olive oil, cornichons, sardines and branded merchandise like tote bags and mini charcuterie boards.

The grab-and-go fridge is stocked with mineral, sparkling and still water, soda and Savyll Beverage Co. mocktail flavors like zero-proof palomas, moscow mules, bellinis and mojitos.

In 2025, the Andersons plan to apply for a liquor license and offer wine pairings with customized cheese boxes. They also plan to expand the menu to include sandwiches and salads.

The Andersons will continue offering charcuterie board catering options. Customers who order charcuterie boards for special events can pick them up from the storefront.

This charcuterie shop is the byproduct of intentional local business collaboration. The Andersons say they want to provide small and women-owned businesses with a space to sell their products—since they, too, were a small business without a storefront not too long ago. Other local businesses who contributed to the renovations include Abstract Glass, the maker of the custom sneeze guard, and Mama Meaux Designs, who made the “Life is gouda” sign.

Crafted Nibbles is at 4631 Perkins Road. The grand opening is Dec. 13. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.