First Look: Asian street food concept Chow Yum Phat opens its first restaurant next Tuesday

Good food, good drinks, good prices. That’s what Capital City residents should expect from Chow Yum Phat’s new Perkins Road overpass location. At least according to Jordan Ramirez, co-owner of Chow Yum Phat and Yuzu.

“We want this to be a place where people can come and hang out, eat and drink. Nothing too serious,” Ramirez says.

The Asian street food concept already serves Mid City from a stall in White Star Market, and took over City Pork’s former spot in May to open its first brick-and-mortar location. And as Chow Yum Phat settles into this new home, Ramirez hopes the restaurant will become the new neighborhood joint, where guests can try multiple drinks and dishes without breaking the bank.

The overpass location is modeled after an informal, Japanese-style of dining called izakaya, where the focus strays from large entrées to an extensive cocktail and small plate menu. And the Chow Yum Phat menu reflects this style by incorporating some of its popular ramens and dumplings while adding a host of shared plate dishes created by Ramirez and co-owner Vu “Phat” Le.

Ramirez says the two wanted to incorporate more seasonal vegetable dishes, like zephyr squash from Fullness Farms, sautéed in a spicy coconut curry sauce. Some of the small plate items may seem familiar to the White Star Market location regulars. Ramirez and Le often offer specials to experiment with different menu items, like the Korean stir-fried rice cake dish called Tteok-bokki.

And to make room for all the small plates and cocktails, Chow Yum Phat has added a 20-foot bar to the space, and two additional bar-top seating areas, perfect for a quick solo lunch or a small group post-work appetizer. The outdoor patio space has been revamped, complete with a bar top facing the overpass, additional seating and vibrant murals.

Chow Yum Phat’s kitchen also comes with a couple new features, like a wok station and a chargrilling station—perfect for new items like dry wok chicken and chargrilled meat skewers. Ramirez hopes to introduce some smoked menu items too, possibly hosting an Asian smokehouse night once a week. Also in the works is a Sunday night fried-chicken special, featuring Chow Yum Phat’s flavorful Asian twist on fried chicken served family style.

Finding wines to complement bold Asian flavors is a challenge, Ramirez says, but along with a sizable selection of signature cocktails, Chow Yum Phat’s menu also features a carefully curated list of affordable wines.

The overpass location opens next Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 2363 Hollydale Ave. But White Star Market frequenters shouldn’t worry: Chow Yum Phat’s Mid City food stall will stay, Ramirez says, at least until the end of the year. Chow Yum Phat’s Perkins overpass area location will open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-until; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.