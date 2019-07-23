Today’s rainy weather is expected to usher in a (probably short) dry spell for the rest of the week. That means the nights will be ideal for some grilling in the backyard. All summer long, we’ve been looking at great grilling recipes from our archives, such as this grilled wedge salad, or these street tacos, or these grilled scallops using a cedar plank.

We’re hoping you’ve gotten familiar again with your grill this summer, because now it’s time to branch out and try some new things—like a Korean grill-style menu of spicy and savory bulgogi beef with a pungent kimchi slaw on the side.

Read on for the full recipes from the July 2017 issue of 225.