Scallops are a great summer treat, and 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch loves grilling or searing them. Here in Baton Rouge it’s easy to find scallops at places like Whole Foods. Trader Joe’s sells wild-caught and flash-frozen Atlantic scallops that are good quality and easy to thaw.

But there’s a trick to helping the scallops cook slowly and evenly while also adding a complex hint of smoke: cedar planks. They can be found wherever grilling supplies are sold, and that smokiness balances the sweet flavor of scallops quite well. Tracey swears by them for grilling shrimp and fish as well.

Read on for the recipe from our archives, as well as some other summer ideas, such as Cucumber and Lime Mojitos and Creole Tomato Bruschetta.