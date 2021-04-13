Finish off a meal with this throwback buttermilk pie with toasted coconut recipe

With spring in full swing, it reminds us of spending time outside, playing in the garden with our children and enjoying nice, mild weekends. Recipe writer Tracey Koch wrote this month’s recipes with those memories in mind. Her April menu is all about throwback dishes that welcome the season. And we’re ready for the dessert course.

Tracey created a Buttermilk Pie with Toasted Coconut and Dark Chocolate that is the perfect way to end a retro meal. It is easy to prepare using a readymade pie crust, plus it can also be made several hours ahead of time. Tracey’s kids always loved baking with her in the kitchen. This pie is a great recipe to make with your family—the steps are not too involved, but there are enough things to keep curious little cooks engaged. Mixing and measuring are all great ways to practice basic math, reading and fine motor skills all at the same time.

Read on for the pie recipe as well as all the other ideas Tracey has for the month. The recipe originally appeared in the April 2021 edition of 225.