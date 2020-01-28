Pulling up to Asian Supermarket can be overwhelming just for the sheer size of the building. With aisles upon aisles of products unfamiliar to many Baton Rouge residents, the question might come up: “Where do I begin?”

Fortunately for us, we had Asian Supermarket owner Yuefeng Chen help us navigate the plethora of international snacks and ingredients used in authentic Asian cooking. Chen says this is what the Florida Boulevard grocery store is all about: showing customers how to shop and create real Asian dishes when they might not know how.

Originally launched in Lafayette and opening its Baton Rouge location in 2017, Asian Supermarket began as a way for the local Asian community to have a taste of home. Chen says she decided on this location at Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards based on the strong Asian population in the neighborhood.

Read on for the full story, where Chen helps 225 writer Devon Sanders find ingredients for a semi-homemade pho as well as seafood, desserts and more. This story originally appeared in the February 2019 issue of 225.