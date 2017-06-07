Last year's Best New Restaurant winner was Roux 61. Who will take home the crown this year? Photo by Collin Richie

If you’ve been keeping up with 225 Dine‘s First Look series, you know how much the local dining scene has evolved over the past year.

With so many restaurants doing cool things in Baton Rouge, our team was just as curious as you probably are to find out which ones our readers voted the winners in the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. Categories like Best Breakfast, Craft Beer Selection, Po-boys and more are up for grabs.

To find out who won, join us at Curbside Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m., for Hot Off the Press. We’ll be handing out copies of our July issue and unveiling the more than 60 award winners you selected.

Curbside will be serving samples of its sliders, tots and boozy shakes. There will be music and entertainment. Dudley DeBosier will be providing $30 vouchers for Uber rides for those who register for them.

So, how were the Best of 225 Awards winners chosen? If you voted or participated in the nomination process, it’s all thanks to you! Voting and nominations were open February through early April on our website. All residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by you, 225 readers.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.