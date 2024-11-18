Where to find Thanksgiving pies and desserts, now on pre-order

Unbelievably, we are over halfway through November. Even more surprisingly, Thanksgiving is only a little over a week away.

If your table is looking a tad more savory than sweet right now, Baton Rouge restaurants and bakeries have your back. Do you want chocolate on the big day? A big slice of Key lime pie? Or maybe you’ll be extra thankful this year with a classic piece of apple cobbler.

We’ve compiled a list of places around town to pick up desserts for Turkey Day. Be sure to order ahead of time to claim yours. Did we miss a sweet spot that’s dishing out Thanksgiving desserts? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Tredici Bakery

5078 Capital Heights Ave.

Tredici Bakery’s Thanksgiving menu offers pies, cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, macarons and decorated sugar cookies. A nice cranberry orange cheesecake and triple chocolate pie never hurt anyone, right? Decide soon—orders close Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Frank’s Restaurant

8353 Airline Highway

Apple, blackberry and peach cobbler; lemon squares, sweet potato pie, lemon pie—whatever you’re in the mood for, Frank’s Restaurant is likely serving it this holiday season. The last day to order is Nov. 25, but restaurant owner Frank Dedman says the earlier the better due to supply availability and prep time.

CounterSpaceBR

5621 Government St.

CounterspaceBR is offering a handful of sweets this Thanksgiving, including a brown sugar chess pie, cold brew pie, apple pie and cinnamon rolls. Pre-orders are available until Nov. 24, so call ahead or check out its website here.

Gourmet Girls

1660 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100

Gourmet Girls is baking classic holiday desserts for Thanksgiving. Pick up a chocolate bourbon pecan pie or Key lime pie, and while you’re at it, grab some cinnamon orange morning buns for Black Friday. Orders for Thanksgiving close Nov. 23.

The Ambrosia Bakery

8546 Siegen Lane

Ambrosia offers its signature pies, cakes and cookies that are Thanksgiving-ready. Choose from sheet and sculpted cakes with fun seasonal flavors, like pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon, just to name a few. Order online or call ahead.

Iverstine Farms Butcher

7731 Perkins Road

If you thought you were only getting turkeys and hams out of Iverstine this holiday, think again. Try a bacon bread pudding with bourbon sauce or a pumpkin roll cake with cream cheese filling. Pre-order online and pick up these or other Turkey Day desserts Nov. 24-27.

Elsie’s Plate and Pie

3145 Government St.

Elsie’s is a Baton Rouge favorite for a reason. You’ll be even more thankful for the pie hot spot this season after pre-ordering any of the 12 pies on its Thanksgiving menu, including flavors like almond joy, apple, chocolate cream, chocolate pecan, coconut cream, Eye of the Tiger, Fall Harvest, lemon ice box, pumpkin fluff, pumpkin streusel, s’mores and turtle. Pre-order online; pickup on Nov. 26–27.

Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro

6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Order from various cheesecake options on the holiday catering menu at Copeland’s, which includes the rum-spiced apple cheesecake. Or if you’re not in the mood for cheesecake, check out the pumpkin bread pudding. Copeland’s asks for a 48-hour notice on orders. See the menu here.