Find tasty, seasonal flavors in Baton Rouge’s ever expanding coffee scene

Oh, my goodness! It’s nearly Christmas, and if you haven’t gotten your dose of holiday-inspired coffee drinks, there’s not a minute to waste. Baton Rouge’s ever-growing coffee scene, which continues to wow us with its caffeinated creativity, has been hard at work engineering seasonal sips to get you in a sleigh bells sort of mood.
Forget PSL. Now’s the time to taste peppermint, eggnog, gingerbread and other festive flavors that will inspire you to throw on that ugly sweater and get cozy in front of the tree. Here are a few of our favorites.
Light House Coffee on Lee Drive reimagines cookies and milk for St. Nick in its Cookies for Santa cortado, a decadent beverage made with cookie milk and mocha, tailored by your barista with toppings that include whipped cream, a cinnamon stick, cookies crisps, sprinkles and chocolate chip cookies.
For those who can’t function without a morning latte, French Truck on Government Street morphs your beloved beverage into a next-level frosted mint mocha version. Chocolate syrup is combined with candy canes and snowflake sprinkles in a drink that can’t help spread joy. Order it hot or cold.
Social Coffee might have closed its regular gig at at Chow Yum Phat to focus on opening its permanent location on Third Street, but the beloved coffee concept is still slinging Christmas-y caffeine at occasional pop-ups. The seasonal menu includes both tasty gingerbread and mint mocha lattes.
Mid City’s OG coffee klatch rings in the season with white chocolate peppermint matcha lattes and Vietnamese iced coffee with gingerbread, not to mention all sorts of seasonal cake balls and other adorable sweets to nibble with each sip.
Lattes come in oh so many Christmas flavors at Coffee Joy. Should you go for a maple spice or cinnamon, or maybe a peppermint or toasted marshmallow? ‘Tis also the season for cocoa, so don’t get away without a mug of peppermint-infused hot chocolate.
It’s hard to choose just which flavor direction you’ll take when you go seasonal at City Roots inside Electric Depot. Eggnog spiced chai, caramel apple cider and cinnamon maple oat latte are among this year’s specials, along with lots of different seasonal baked goods and pastries.