It’s officially summer in the Red Stick, and here at 225 Dine, we’re looking to toast the new season with a cocktail.

But it’s also prime swimsuit time, and alcoholic beverages aren’t known for their health benefits. Some of us may try to skim the calories and sugar by ordering a vodka and water, but the rest of us just don’t enjoy that, even with the three extra limes.

So we’ve put together some cocktails around town that are a little more interesting but won’t keep you from achieving your health goals. OK, so these cocktails might not be totally guilt-free. But they are made with fresh ingredients and even replace the usual processed sugar additives with natural, alternative sweeteners.

A few lightish cocktails to try this summer

The drink menu has a few cocktails with delicious-sounding ingredients, but one in particular caught our eye. The next time you’re headed to this spot, get a Southern Hemisphere. With vodka, fresh strawberries, lemon, basil and agave nectar and topped with a French sparkling wine, this drink is sure to satisfy your cocktail craving.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar is at 7327 Jefferson Highway.

The neon light-filled restaurant is rolling out a new cocktail menu next week, and we got a sneak peak of one of its new cocktails. The Velvet Buzzsaw makes its debut on Tuesday, June 4, and we can’t wait to sip this drink made with hibiscus tea-infused gin, blanc vermouth, bergamot liqueur, lichi liqueur and grapefruit bitters.

Soji is at 5050 Government St.

Head to the Mid City favorite for its Blue Dream cocktail, with blueberry-infused tequila, fresh-squeezed orange juice and fresh cilantro.

Elsie’s is at 3145 Government St.

At The Radio Bar …

Take your pick of either the Hibiscus Daiquiri or the Mid City Salty Dog. Both are difficult to resist, with the daiquiri’s aged rum, hibiscus liqueur, Combier, lime juice and agave nectar, and the Mid City Salty Dog’s cucumber vodka, yellow chartreuse, grapefruit juice and agave nectar.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

At the Overpass Merchant …

You’ll find a long list of cocktails here, all mixed with fresh-squeezed, house-made juices and syrups. Check out its Miki Dora cocktail made with El Charo tequila, agave nectar and grapefruit and lime juices.

The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

Keep an eye out for the watermelon margarita this summer. The cocktail premiered on the restaurant’s menu last summer, but it might be making a comeback. You can find fresh watermelon juice made with Washington Parish watermelons, Altos tequila, Mathilde liqueur and lemon juice.

Beausoleil is at 7731 Jefferson Highway.

At Hayride Scandal …

The hip bar will be switching up its cocktail menu next week, adding an Italian-inspired drink with espresso liqueur, tonic water and a lemon twist. You can also order a classic, proper daiquiri, which is made with lime, sugar and rum. Switch out the processed sugar for agave nectar or raw sugar to make it a little less sugary.

Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd.

What are your favorite light cocktails in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments below!