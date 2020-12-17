Finbomb is like the Chipotle of sushi, poke and ramen.

Customers get to customize their own sushi burritos, ramen and poke bowls in a quick and easy setting. All of the fresh foods and toppings at the prep station are displayed behind a glass wall so customers can watch their food made right in front of their eyes. It’s the ultimate fast-casual sushi experience.

Finbomb opened its first Louisiana location last Wednesday, Dec. 9. Co-owner Charles Henry wanted to introduce a restaurant where people could get high-quality fish and fresh vegetables in a safe setting. After having success with the first restaurant location in Reno, Nevada, he decided to open another spot in his hometown, Baton Rouge.

The restaurant was built to be as contactless as possible. Customers can order online and pick up their food to-go, or order at the store and watch their food get made before dining in, taking their order to-go or eating outside.

Inside, the fun, bright, colorful and upbeat restaurant is a sushi lover’s dream. Sushi burritos include everything from the F-Bomb, which is made with ahi tuna, salmon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe), wonton strips and wasabi aioli; to the Hook Up, which comes with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, surimi crab, cucumber, guacamole, wonton strips, Unagi eel sauce and sweet chipotle mayo.

The poke bowls are just as colorful as the sushi rolls. You can build your own bowl or order one of the shop specials like the Poke Bake, which comes with flame-seared ahi tuna, sweet onion, green onion, Tobiko, poke sauce, Ponzu citrus sauce, spicy mayo and roasted garlic. For another non-raw option, customers can try the Dragon Bowl, made with shrimp tempura, surimi crab, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunch, teriyaki sauce and Sriracha.

Ramen enthusiasts can also find all the classics at Finbomb Sushi. From vegetarian-friendly ramen with tofu to grilled chicken and ground pork, there’s a bowl for everyone.

Japanese influence is sprinkled all throughout the menu, including the drinks. Finbomb sells Japanese beers and sake. It plans to offer sake bombs and sake margaritas, too.

“We want to bring sake down to a mainstream level,” Henry says. “We want people to enjoy it in a casual environment and not feel like they have to be in a stuffy place to drink sake.”

The restaurant is just getting started in Baton Rouge. Finbomb Sushi plans to open two more locations in the city by the end of 2021 and five locations in the region in total. Eventually, the business plans to turn the restaurant into a franchise and seek spots in nearby airports.

Finbomb Sushi is in Arlington Marketplace at 472 W. Lee Drive. Its hours are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.