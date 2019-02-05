This is it: your absolute *last* chance to ensure your favorite business ends up on this year’s ballot for the Best of 225 Awards. Nominations close TODAY, Feb. 5., at 5 p.m., which means there are mere hours left to nominate.

Our popular Best of 225 Awards issue is published every year in July. In it, you’ll find readers’ picks for the best restaurants, bars, boutiques, businesses and more.

When the final ballot for voting is released each spring, though, we’re often asked: Why don’t you have a write-in option? Well, we’ll let you in on a little secret: We do have a write-in option. For three weeks each year, Baton Rouge residents nominate any people or businesses they want for the awards. That’s right: Whoever you want. The businesses that receive the most nominations are the ones placed on the final awards ballot.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to submit your favorites now. And be sure to tell your friends—the more people who participate, the better the chances you’ll like the ballot when it opens for voting Feb. 27.

Stay tuned to 225 Dine for details about our upcoming voting kick-off party at BRQ Seafood & Barbecue, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

