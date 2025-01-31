Final hours: Best of 225 nominations close today, Jan. 31

Last call, y’all. There are mere hours left to make nominations for the Best of 225 Awards.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses. Write-in nominations will close today, Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot next year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25 to April 8.

The Capital Region’s original reader’s choice awards, the Best of 225 marks a major milestone in 2025: It’ll be the 20th edition of the annual feature spotlighting the city’s most beloved local brands. Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades, adding more categories and drawing new voters.

Want to secure a spot on the ballot? Campaign with our official promotional graphics.