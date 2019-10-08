The thought of Pinetta’s conjures sweet memories for 225‘s secret restaurant reviewer. Dim lighting, soft music, straw-wrapped wine bottles adorning the walls—this place is like a time machine to romantic dinners of the past. The small restaurant is one that refreshingly and unapologetically never seems to change.

Opened in 1962 by an immigrant family, this old-school stalwart quietly held court on Perkins Road near the overpass until the late ’90s, when the owners announced its closing. Shock reverberated through the foodie community, saddening many devotees. Luckily, not long after, Diane Baringer and her husband, Dale, reopened the restaurant in 2001 with the Bubolas’ blessing—keeping the decor, much of the menu and the beloved red sauce.

Our secret reviewer rediscovered some of Pinetta’s classics, like the Stuffed Vegetables appetizer, the Lasagna and Involtini entrees and a housemade Tiramisu for dessert. But our reviewer also branched out to the other European menu items hailing from Turkey, Armenia and Germany.

Read on for the full review, which appeared in the October 2019 issue of 225.