Fête Rouge is back, determined to be better than ever

“Coming off of last year, people are very anxious for a real party,” he says. “We want your jaw to drop when you walk in.”

Along with about 30 tasting tables, event planners will create a central gathering area where patrons can regroup and visit with friends before heading back out to taste more.

And the tasting will be significant. Patrons can sample portions from regional restaurants, whose teams will prepare a dish in one of four categories: meat, seafood, Louisiana flavor and dessert. Each category will be judged, with first, second and third place prizes awarded. Expect to nibble dishes from Houmas House, Rouj Creole, Mestizo, Lucky Dogs, Calandro’s, Chef Don Bergeron, City Pork and the forthcoming City Group Hospitality restaurant Spoke and Hub, which is in the works on Government Street.

Regional wine distributors will be on hand to offer samples of 200 different wines, including varietals from domestic and international producers. The wines will also be judged and awarded prizes.

Fête Rouge will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

It’s one of several annual events hosted by BRES, a nonprofit intended to expand the Baton Rouge culinary scene while raising money and awareness for childhood nutrition initiatives, education and scholarships. bresbr.org/fete-rouge

