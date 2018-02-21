Approaching BRQ, I was reminded of a country roadside store. The front porch of the Jefferson Highway restaurant is festooned with metal signs that look like vintage advertisements. Simple tables, rustic aluminum chairs and linens that seem straight out of a farmhouse make the porch a welcoming spot.

Inside is a massive dining room with enough seating that waits are short. A bar area pulls in crowds for happy hour.

Top down, the restaurant is comprehensively linked to the Louisiana Culinary Institute at its back door. From executive chef to the dishwasher, much of the kitchen staff are graduates or current students of LCI. So it’s no surprise nearly everything is made in house. Even the desserts are created by the students at the culinary school.

Read on for the full review of BRQ’s diverse menu, from a smoked brisket pastrami grilled cheese to a Moroccan citrus salad, and—of course—plenty of barbecue.