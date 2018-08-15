You might just want to start preparing your taste buds now. Friday, Aug. 17, marks Fête Rouge’s 12th annual Food & Wine Fête, hosted by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

Attendees will be able to sample specialty dishes from more than 40 of the Capital City’s best chefs, caterers and restaurants, including Bin 77, City Pork and Portobello’s Grill. The cooking teams will be showcasing their culinary prowess with some friendly (and charitable!) competition, and ticket holders are invited to browse the booths and taste it all.

According to Epicurean Society President Lisa Boudreaux-LeCoq, the meals in the Chef’s Competition will be judged by a panel of judges from the community. The judges will award the Gold Medal and Best in Show, while guests will be able to vote for what meal they think should receive the “People’s Choice Award.”

Chefs are free to choose how many of the four categories they wish to enter dishes: Meat, Seafood, Louisiana Flavor (in which the majority of the ingredients are certified Louisiana grown) and Dessert.

If that weren’t enough, feel free to drink your way around the world with more than 200 wines available from California to Italy to Argentina. Browse the complete list of the night’s wine selection here.

You’ll also be able to partake in a silent auction for charity as the Epicurean Society partners with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. And DJ Otto will be back again with live music to keeping the party going.

The Food & Wine Fête takes place at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $75 online and $85 at the door. The event—which has historically drawn nearly 1,000 people—usually sells out, though. So you’ll want to hurry while the getting’s good.

BRES is a nonprofit consisting of culinary pros in the Capital Region. It aims to improve the food culture in the area and give back to the community through fundraisers, childhood nutrition initiatives, education and scholarships. Proceeds from last year’s event benefited the Louisiana Culinary Institute, the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.