Take one look at Baton Rouge’s weather forecast this week, and you’ll see it isn’t pretty. As we brace for days of thunderstorms, heavy clouds and lots of rain, we decided to devote out Instagrams of the Week spread to colorful posts and vibrant dishes. We hope these bring a bit of sunshine to your cloudy days.

BRQ Restaurant is starting our spread off right with this cool shot of its Valentine’s Day Champagne. The holiday may be over, but we’re still into this drink’s bright red raspberries, sprig of mint and delicate bubbles.

This sushi spread from Geisha in Denham Springs almost looks too good to eat! With at least four different rolls in the shot, the most complicated decision of the night must have been which to try first.

@phzuniquediva is brightening our spirits with this vibrant green juice. Made with cucumbers, green apples, mint and lime, it might make you want to run a marathon—or maybe just head to the gym.

Rain or shine, at least you can enjoy the bright and colorful scenery at Provisions on Perkins. An added bonus: The restaurant’s avocado toast and classy martinis that will leave you feeling just as bright as the walls themselves.

Name a better trio than raw oysters, a sunny spring afternoon and Roux 61’s outdoor seating … we will wait. While the weather might get in the way of a nice meal in the great outdoors, that won’t stop us from daydreaming about it.

