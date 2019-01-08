Like, repost, screenshot, save. No, we’re not talking about Pinterest. These days, Instagram is the platform that has truly given way to an entirely new form of restaurant advertisement and food blogging.

Vivid colors and delectable dishes grace our feeds daily in the 225 office, as we scour the app in search of new ideas and story-worthy posts. That’s led us to some pretty great content, which is why we can’t wait to share some of them with you.

This week we are bringing you posts from all around Baton Rouge. From dishes at new restaurants to classic cocktails, here are five recent Instagram posts we think you should see.

Ruffino’s announced its 2019 cooking class schedule last week, full of exciting themes and unique recipes.

Bumsteers, a rooftop restaurant and bar slated to open this month in the former Crispy Catch near the Perkins Road overpass, shared one of its impressive-looking burgers. Made with guacamole, queso, Fresno chiles and tortilla chips, our mouths are watering just looking at the screen!

Lit Pizza shared a video of the preparation behind its “pizza” of the month, a Sicilian-style calzone. Piled high with cheese, pepperoni, sausage and more, it’d hard to say no to this portable pie.

BRFoodDude had quite the spread with cake balls and coffee from Brew Ha-Ha. Talk about starting the new year right!

The start of the year means one very important thing—Mardi Gras season is quickly approaching. Batch 13 is starting the celebration early with its Mardi Gras Cheesecakes on display and ready for consumption.

225 Dine publishes a weekly roundup of local Instagram posts. Tag your posts with #225batonrouge to be considered for the feature.