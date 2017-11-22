Everyone knows eating at Superior Grill is about the experience. Even a weekday lunch is more than just lunch at the popular Mexican-American restaurant.

One walk through the eclectic, warm interior of the recently opened Highland Road Superior Grill will leave you craning your neck to see every inch of the beautiful space. Atmosphere is everything here. After letting the hype (and those weekend wait times) die down for a few weeks, my dining partner and I stopped in for a Monday afternoon bite to eat.

As we munched on chips and salsa, we made selections from the daily lunch menu (served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). We ordered the crispy puff taco with house dressing and the beef taco/chicken quesadilla combo. Both meals came with Spanish rice and refried beans.

The chicken quesadilla was crispy and buttery. We added cheese and sour cream to the beef taco, which was presented more like an open-faced salad with lots of shredded lettuce and diced tomato. With its hard shell taco, the dish made for a crunchy, creamy, messy-in-the-best-kind-of-way meal.

We didn’t indulge in one of Superior’s famous margs, but made a mental note that they’re two-for-one every day from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., ideal for one of those treat yo-self afternoons.

Lunch specials range from $9.25 to $20 (the latter being for Crazy Javier sirloin), so you’re looking at about $10-12 for a combo meal or $14 for fajitas. With two sides, the specials are filling.

The new location of Superior Grill is at 7333 Highland Road. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.